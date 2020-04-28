This Day in Sport - Fabregas Joins An Elite Club

Gareth Messenger

Two years ago, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored his 50th Premier League goal in a 1-0 win over Swansea to join some illustrious names in a group of creative scorers.

Goal number 50 was reached with a wonderful whipped finish in the fourth minute of the Blues' visit to the Liberty Stadium. It meant the Spaniard became the first non-British player to register 50 goals and 100 assists in Premier League history. Three other players have achieved the feat before the Spaniard – Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.



50 - Cesc Fabregas has scored his 50th Premier League goal, becoming the third Spanish player to do so in the competition (after Fernando Torres and Diego Costa). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/P3FrLhaW6Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2018

Having reached 50 in the English top-flight, Fabregas joined a couple of iconic countrymen who also achieved that feat.

Fernando Torres and Diego Costa both graced the books at Chelsea, with the former starring for Liverpool prior to making a £50m move to Stamford Bridge.

Both were out-and-out strikers, so for Fabregas to have joined them in a goalscoring club is quite some achievement.

Best known for his plethora of assists in England’s top-flight, his best Premier League goals return to came for Arsenal in 2010-11, when he scored 15 times.