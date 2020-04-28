English
This Day in Sport - Fabregas Joins An Elite Club

On this day in 2018, relentless winner Cesc Fabregas made Premier League history

reuters

Gareth Messenger 

Two years ago, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored his 50th Premier League goal in a 1-0 win over Swansea to join some illustrious names in a group of creative scorers.

Goal number 50 was reached with a wonderful whipped finish in the fourth minute of the Blues' visit to the Liberty Stadium. It meant the Spaniard became the first non-British player to register 50 goals and 100 assists in Premier League history. Three other players have achieved the feat before the Spaniard – Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.
 

 

Having reached 50 in the English top-flight, Fabregas joined a couple of iconic countrymen who also achieved that feat.

Fernando Torres and Diego Costa both graced the books at Chelsea, with the former starring for Liverpool prior to making a £50m move to Stamford Bridge.
Both were out-and-out strikers, so for Fabregas to have joined them in a goalscoring club is quite some achievement. 

Best known for his plethora of assists in England’s top-flight, his best Premier League goals return to came for Arsenal in 2010-11, when he scored 15 times.

