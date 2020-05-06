This Day in Sport - Don't Shoot Vinnie! Don't Shoot!

Gareth Messenger

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he was urging Vincent Kompany not to shoot as he lined up his brilliant winner against Leicester, on this day, a year ago.

"I said, 'No shoot Vinnie, no shoot!'" said Guardiola.

And Kompany revealed the City boss had not been the only person doubting him before he let fly.

My face screaming "NOOOO VINNY WHY U DO THIS" so hard 😂😂😂 what a hit boi !!! Captain Incredible 💙 @VincentKompany pic.twitter.com/Ba6WKyPdg3 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 6, 2019

"I could hear people saying: 'don't shoot, don't shoot!' But I've not come this far in my career to have young players tell me when to shoot," said Kompany.

With 20 minutes remaining, the score goalless and nerves jangling at Etihad Stadium, the defending champions needed inspiration in a game where only victory would maintain their advantage at the top of the table.

They got it from an unlikely source in their long-serving captain, who strode forward and let fly from 25 yards with a strike that arrowed into the top corner of the net. It was a thunderous finish which reverberated around the entire country.

It was Kompany’s first goal for City from outside the area, and what a time to do it.

The result meant City headed into their final Premier League game against Brighton knowing they were above Liverpool by a single point, and a victory on the South Coast would guarantee another league title.

It was a victory they secured on a frantic final day of the campaign, and it would not have been possible had City’s very own captain fantastic stepped up when they needed him most.