This Day in Sport - Crystanbul



Gareth Messenger

“Dwight Gayle might have blown Liverpool right out of the title picture,” said commentator Jon Champion. The man on the mic showed a calm, cautious approach to the scene unfolding in front of him. The reality was at the other end of the spectrum. There was pandemonium in the home end at Selhurst Park. In the away end, and in the city of Liverpool, there was shock and utter disbelief.

On this day in 2014, just days after Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip against Chelsea, Liverpool’s quest for the Premier League title hit the rocks again in the most spectacular fashion imaginable when they let a three-goal lead slip to eventually be held by Crystal Palace in a game now-unofficially nicknamed “Crystanbul”

Brendan Rodgers' league leaders made the trip to south-east London with the title still within their grasp. Goals from Joe Allen, one in his own net from Damien Delaney and a third from Luis Suarez saw Liverpool move into a 3-0 lead after 55 minutes and onto the brink of a first league title since 1990.

What happened next was inexplicable. Delaney's deflected strike with 11 minutes of the contest remaining sparked the unlikeliest of comebacks, with Dwight Gayle scoring twice in seven minutes to finally destroy a Liverpool title bid that at one point appeared nailed on.

When the full-time whistle went, the pain was there for all to see for those associated with Liverpool. Supporters in the away end looked on; some ghastly, others besides themselves. Tears flowed across the loyal supporters who made the trip down to South London.

On the pitch, it was a similar scene. Steven Gerrard was on his haunches. Suarez, inconsolable, pulled his shirt over his face as the tears came before Gerrard trotted over to usher television cameras away from his despairing teammate. Everyone else in white that night stood around in a state of shock.

Even the neutrals watching on could barely believe their eyes. It was a capitulation. It was a sucker punch. It doused the flames of the Liverpool fire that season.

Within minutes of the final whistle, the word “Crystanbul” was trending worldwide.



