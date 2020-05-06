Things To Do - May 6

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Teddy Sheringham is the oldest ever player to have scored in the Premier League! He grabbed a consolidation goal for West Ham in a 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth in 2006!

News Update

Germany's health minister has backed the Bundesliga's plan to resume in 10 days time with final approval on the league's return due on Wednesday.

"The (football league's) basic concept makes sense and could serve as a model for other professional sports. But we have to see how it goes," Jens Spahn told radio station Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday.

On This Day

Vincent Kompany scored a screamer on this day in 2019, to put Manchester City ahead in the title race against Liverpool!

The Daily Wrap

Missed out on the latest sporting viral videos? We have you covered in the daily wrap!

Check This Out!

In our daily A-Z with Arsene Wenger, the former Gunners boss talks about England! Have a watch now!

‘E’ is for England and the country that gave us the beautiful game. ❤️⚽️🙌



In this video, Wenger explains his love for English football, its fans and why he never wanted to leave. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ljrbLh0uT4 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 5, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!