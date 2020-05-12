Things To Do - May 12

Mitch Freeley

With everyone staying at home, we figured it would be good to round up the best that beIN has to offer on our digital platforms.

Did You Know...

Current Brighton striker Neal Maupay is the youngest ever goalscorer in Ligue 1? The then 16-year old scored a late winner for his side Nice against Amiens back in 2012!

News Update

Serie A players can return back to training on May 18! The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) met with the government's technical-scientific committee (CTS) last week to discuss details for a return to group training as the country emerges from a two-month coronavirus lockdown.

And Italy's sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora and health minister Roberto Speranza said in a joint statement on Monday that the CTS had largely accepted the FIGC protocol for a resumption of group sessions.

"The opinion requested by the government from the Technical Scientific Committee confirms the line of prudence," the ministers' statement said.

On This Day

It was a fiesty end of the season for Hamburg two years ago, as the former European Champions dropped down to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history.

The Daily Wrap!

Missed out on the latest viral videos? Don't worry! We have you covered!

Check This Out!

Watch the latest edition of Arsene Wenger A-Z features Roy Keane!

'K' is for Roy Keane 👊



He won 17 major trophies with Manchester United and is arguably the greatest captain in Premier League history.



Wenger on what made him special and Keane’s fights with @OfficialVieira 🥊 #beINWengerAtoZpic.twitter.com/RyC9gFwVAz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 11, 2020

Keys & Gray!

Missed out on the latest Keys & Gray Episode? Catch up with everything on Youtube!