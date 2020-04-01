English
Thierry Henry in Numbers

We take a closer look at the goal scoring numbers of the Arsenal legend

Joel Richards

We’ve already eulogised at great length about the feats of Thierry Henry at Arsenal elsewhere. But the man who va-va-voomed his way into Premier League greatness broke a number of records along the way, and left his mark on the English game.  

For starters, the Clairefontaine graduate sits top of Arsenal’s all-time top scorers' list with 228 goals in 337 appearances, some 43 goals clear of second-placed Ian Wright (185) who he overtook in October 2005:

In his pomp, Henry broke the 30-goal mark in five consecutive seasons for the Gunners as they won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and reached a UEFA Champions League final during the Frenchman’s peak years. Not bad considering he started out as a winger.

In the Premier League, Henry had few equals. His 175 goals in 258 top-flight games leave him 6th in the competition’s all-time top scorers, and his eight hat-tricks are only bettered by Robbie Fowler (9), Alan Shearer (11) and Sergio Aguero (12):

With an astonishing 122 minutes per goal, only Sergio Aguero (107) has been more clinical throughout the Premier League years and is further testament to Henry’s technical perfection.

A four-time Premier League golden boot winner, Henry also captured the European golden boot in consecutive seasons in 2003-04 and 2004-05, the former of which came thanks to a stunning 39-goal season when Arsenal’s ‘invincibles’ claimed the Premier League title.

The impressive stats don’t stop there. Henry’s 114 Premier League goals scored at Highbury is a competition record for most goals scored at a particular venue, and his treble in the stadium’s final game against Wigan Athletic was the perfect parting gift:

Such remarkable stats add further weight to claims that Henry should be regarded as the one of the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers.


 

