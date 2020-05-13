The Enduring Appeal of Eric Cantona

Chris Howie

During the Champions League draw, back in September of 2019, the UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin bestowed Eric Cantona ‘The President’s Award’ – a prize usually awarded annually to a football personality who is deemed to have advanced the game's development and success.

Notable past winners include David Beckham, Johan Cruyff and Franz Beckenbauer – who have all accepted the award and made generic speeches of thanks. That is all except Eric Cantona.

Where the majority were suited an booted, Cantona donned a casual flat cap, a crimson red shirt and slacks, whilst delivering the line; “As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods. They kill us for the sport,” a classic quote from William Shakespeare’s King Lear. He continues to quote further lines from the character, Gloucester as the audience watch on, puzzled – bemused. And yet should they really have been?

This was Eric Cantona after all. The puffed out chest having, upturned collar wearing, commercial starring, Kung-Fu kicking enigma. In a 1995 press conference after avoiding a two-week prison sentence for assaulting an abusive Crystal Palace supporter in the chest, words of penance and contrition were eschewed for a similarly bizarre statement.

With the world watching, the enigmatic Frenchman took the microphone and delivered the immortal lines, “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea” before exiting, stage left.

It would appear that the world is Cantona’s stage and all the men and women merely players. If the trawler/sardine quote wasn’t a sign of a burgeoning Thespian career, the celebration for his 1996 chip against Sunderland would most definitely have been.

The slow turn, the acceptance of the fans roar, the outstretched arms – wouldn’t have looked out of place at the Globe Theatre. Everything about how Cantona played the game was as if he were on a stage – from his graceful, ballet-like stride to heroic lines – such as the famous “I’m Eric, I’m here to win the title for you” line he delivered to Paul Ince in 1993.

When Cantona retired at the early age of 30, it was only natural that he move into the vocation which had been calling out to him – acting. First starring in a few low budget French films in the 90s, he gained notoriety for starring in a sequence of Nike campaigns.

Most notably of which was the ‘master of ceremony’ role he played for the 2002 Scorpion KO tournament – or more simply – the underground cage football tournament played on board an abandoned oil tanker.

Film director, Ken Loach’s 2009 ‘Looking for Eric’ was the first major feature film to truly showcase Cantona’s acting range. A story in which the footballing legend plays himself as the imaginary/hallucinatory friend of a troubled Manchester United fan. The role allowed him to play up to the philosophical and outspoken character he had cultivated throughout his playing career thus further cement his place as a cult icon within the footballing world.

With the passing of time there is a fault that some may forget his relevance in the Premier League’s story arc. In a similar way perhaps to David Beckham, his personality could be said to have outgrown his sporting achievements.

Whilst Cantona’s brand isn’t as slick or as preened as that of his former teammate’s, his ability was on a par. Winning back to back to back titles with Marseille, Leeds and Manchester United at the turn of the 1990s and being instrumental in propelling Manchester United to theirs as well as the Premier League’s success – casts him as Premier League legend.

Although a great player, he had his flaws as issues with temper and discipline, blighted his career. After serving his 9 month suspension for the aforementioned ‘kung-fu’ kick incident – Nike launched a campaign with the slogan – “he’s been punished for his mistakes. Now it’s someone else’s turn”. The clothing giant capitalised on the controversial situation because the role of the flawed, imperfect anti-hero was one that Cantona was born to play, he could handle the pressure and censure that came with it.

For a man whose career was at times so unorthodox, so controversial and so obscure he was still nevertheless so universally loved.

After his King Lear and multiplication of cells monologue last year, Cantona could see he was losing the audience with his esotericism. He wrapped up by saying “I love football. Thank you”, in a fashion that only Eric Cantona knows how. One can be sure that football feels the same way.