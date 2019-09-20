The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Harry Kane boasts a prolific record of 13 goals in 12 games in all competitions against Leicester City, who Spurs visit this weekend. The England striker now has 125 in 172 top-flight games under Mauricio Pochettino. Who are the only two Premier League players to have scored more under a single manager?

2. Norwich City star Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in eight goals across his first five Premier League appearances, with six goals and two assists. Who is the only player to have registered more in their initial five outings, with nine goal involvements?

3. Which team have given more minutes to British and Irish players in the Premier League this season than any other, with 4,916 in total?

4. Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has scored at least twice in each of his past three Premier League outings. Who became the only player to achieve this for four games in a row in December 2013?

5. Manchester City's run of 11 successive wins in all competitions over weekend opponents Watford is their second longest against any opponent. Who did they beat 14 times between April 2012 and January 2018?

Answers:

1. Thierry Henry (175 under Arsene Wenger) and Wayne Rooney (141 under Alex Ferguson)

2. Sergio Aguero

3. Sheffield United

4. Luis Suarez

5. West Brom