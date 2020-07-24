The big Friday Premier League quiz

The Premier League campaign is very nearly over, with the final round of games coming up on Sunday.

While Liverpool's status as champions has already been confirmed, and Norwich City's relegation to the Championship has also been sealed, the battles for European qualification and the other relegation berths are still wide open.

The race for the Champions League places has gone to the wire, with third-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Leicester City going head-to-head in what looks set to be a straight shootout for qualification.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Watford, meanwhile, are involved in a three-way tussle to avoid the drop – two of those sides will be playing in the Championship next term.

Warm up for that contest, and the other top-flight matches, with our Opta-powered quiz.

1. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches against Leicester City. Against which team are they enjoying a longer ongoing unbeaten run among current Premier League sides?

2. Chelsea cannot be certain of their place in the top four, and need at least a point against Wolves to be absolutely sure of it. However, in what year did the Blues last lose to Wolves in a top-flight match at Stamford Bridge?

3. Of the six occasions of a defender reaching 10 or more assists in a Premier League season at any club, four have been by Liverpool duo Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last two campaigns. Who are the other two players to have managed this feat?

4. Since David Moyes took charge of his first Premier League game back at West Ham in January, the Hammers have scored three or more goals in six different matches. Which team has scored three-plus goals on more occasions in that time?

5. Kevin De Bruyne has 19 Premier League assists this season. Who is the only player to have reached 20 assists in a single season in the competition?

Answers:

1. Aston Villa

2. 1979

3. Leighton Baines and Andy Hinchcliffe

4. Manchester City

5. Thierry Henry