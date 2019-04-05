The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up to date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!



1. The weekend starts with Southampton hosting title hopefuls Liverpool, who have poached plenty of former Saints in recent years, on Friday. But which Reds player has scored every time he has faced Southampton in the Premier League?



2. Burnley's rising star Dwight McNeil will be part of a Clarets side travelling to Bournemouth hoping to boost their survival chances ahead of next weekend's crunch clash with Cardiff City. If he scores again, he will be the first teenager to score in three consecutive Premier League games since which striker achieved the feat in 2012?



3. Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has scored in back-to-back Premier League matches. But who was the last Jamaican to net in three consecutive appearances in the competition?



4. Which of the 10 Premier League sides in action this weekend are the only team yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in the league this term?

5. With 16 goals and seven assists in this period, which Everton player has been involved in the most Premier League goals for the Toffees since the start of the 2017-18 season?

Answers:

1. Mohamed Salah

2. Romelu Lukaku, for West Brom

3. Ricardo Fuller, for Stoke City in 2009

4. Arsenal

5. Gylfi Sigurdsson