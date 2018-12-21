The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. If Liverpool beat Wolves on Friday, they will be guaranteed to be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day, ahead of facing title rivals Manchester City on January 3. Who were the last side to be top on Christmas Day but fail to win the title?

2. Eden Hazard has scored 99 goals for Chelsea in all competitions and could, against Leicester, become the 10th player to reach 100 competitive goals for the club. But who is their record goalscorer and how many times did he net for the Blues?

3. Since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2003, Manchester City have scored (615) home Premier League goals. Which two clubs boast a better record over the same period?

4. Manchester United have conceded more goals in 17 Premier League games this season (29) than they did in the whole of 2017-18 (28). But which side are the only team with a worse record than United's two league clean sheets?

5. Against Watford, West Ham will be looking to win five Premier League games in a row for the first time since February 2006. Who was in charge of the Hammers then?

Answers:

1. Liverpool (in 2013-14)

2. Frank Lampard (211)

3. Arsenal (638) and Chelsea (626)

4. Fulham (0)

5. Alan Pardew