The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tottenham hold the whip hand over Arsenal in their north London rivalry after four wins and two draws in their last six Premier League home games against the Gunners.

This season has seen Spurs make an early surge to the top of the table, while Arsenal are toiling in the bottom half ahead of Sunday's derby clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Elsewhere this weekend, Diogo Jota could face his former employers as Liverpool tackle Wolves at Anfield, while in-form Chelsea host Leeds United.

Manchester United will aim to set aside the disappointment of losing to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as they visit West Ham, while Manchester City face Fulham.

Before the games get under way, test your expertise in this Opta-fuelled quiz. Check your answers below.

1. Sean Dyche is set for his 200th Premier League match in charge of Burnley, who host Everton on Saturday. Of the 34 managers before him to reach a double century of games in the Premier League, how many have been English bosses?

2. Bruno Fernandes has scored in each of his past five Premier League away games, and the last player to score in six consecutive away league appearances for United reached that mark in March 1964. Who was that player?

3. Name the full-back who has made more tackles - 30 - than any other defender in the Premier League this season.

4. Which team have had the oldest average starting XI in the Premier League this season (average player age of 29 years, 132 days)?

5. Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in all competitions against Arsenal, which makes him the joint-highest goalscorer in competitive matches between the two teams. Name the two other players who have scored 10 times in the derby.

Answers:

1. 15

2. Denis Law

3. Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

4. Crystal Palace

5. Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith