Struijk's three-match ban for Elliott tackle upheld after Leeds appeal fails

Pascal Struijk will serve a three-match ban after Leeds United were unsuccessful in their appeal against the red card shown following a tackle that left Liverpool's Harvey Elliott with a dislocated ankle.

Dutch defender Struijk was sent off in the second half of Leeds' 3-0 Premier League defeat on Sunday after 18-year-old Elliott suffered a nasty injury.

Elliott attempted to lead Liverpool on a counterattack but Struijk halted the move, lunging in and hooking the ball away.

While the tackle initially appeared to be a clean one, with referee Craig Pawson not even awarding a foul, Elliott could quickly be seen clutching his left ankle after his left tangled awkwardly with Struijk's.

The nearby Mohamed Salah desperately ushered medical staff on to the pitch before play was stopped, the Egyptian then recoiling and walking away seemingly in a state of shock.

Teenager Elliott required lengthy medical attention before being carried off on a stretcher and then taken to hospital.

Elliott acknowledged later in an Instagram comment that the injury was a "freak accident" and the tackle was undeserving of a red card, while Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani suggested even a yellow would have been harsh on Struijk.

Yet, Leeds confirmed on Wednesday their appeal has been unsuccessful, meaning Struijk will miss Premier League clashes with Newcastle United and West Ham either side of an EFL Cup game against Fulham.