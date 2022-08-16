Spurs sign Udogie and loan teenager back to Udinese



Tottenham signed Udinese defender Destiny Udogie in a £15 million ($18 million) deal on Tuesday before immediately loaning the teenager back to the Italian club.

Udogie agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, but the left-back will play the rest of this season in Serie A.

The fee paid by Tottenham for the 19-year-old could rise by a further £3 million due to potential add-ons.

Udogie, who made 35 appearances for Udinese last season, is Tottenham's seventh signing since the end of last season.

Fraser Forster, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have already joined Antonio Conte's side.

Italy Under-21 international Udogie came through Hellas Verona's academy system before Udinese signed him on loan last season.

He became a regular for the Serie A side and scored five goals to earn a permanent move to Udinese in July.

Tottenham are undefeated after two games of the Premier League season, beating Southampton 4-1 and drawing 2-2 with Chelsea.

