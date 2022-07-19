العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Premier league

Spurs sign Middlesbrough defender Spence

Spence agreed a five-year contract with Tottenham after impressing during a loan spell with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Reuters

Tottenham signed Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence on Tuesday in a deal that could rise to a reported £20 million ($24 million).

Spence agreed a five-year contract with Tottenham after impressing during a loan spell with Championship side Nottingham Forest last season.

The 21-year-old right-back's initial price is believed to be £12.5 million but that could rise to £20 million if add-on clauses are reached.

Spence shot to prominence as Forest won promotion to the Premier League via the second tier play-offs last term.

He made 46 appearances, scoring three goals in a season that culminated with victory over Huddersfield in the play-off final at Wembley.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been on a major recruitment drive since leading his team to Champions League qualification via a top four finish in the Premier League.

The addition of Spence follows Conte's moves for Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.

London-born Spence came through Fulham's academy before moving to Middlesbrough in 2018, with his time at the Riverside Stadium disrupted by a host of managerial changes.

His temporary switch to Forest kick-started his career, earning him England Under-21 recognition in March and now a dream move to Tottenham.

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest
Previous Man Utd agree deal with Ajax for Argentina's Marti
Read
Man Utd agree deal with Ajax for Argentina's Martinez
Next
-

Latest Stories

>