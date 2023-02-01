Spurs boss Conte 'already feeling better' after gallbladder surgery

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said Wednesday he was "already feeling better" after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder.

The Italian, 53, faces a spell away from the dugout after a medical assessment decided an operation was needed to ease severe abdominal pain.

"Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation," said a Tottenham statement issued earlier Wednesday.

After the operation, Conte -- set to miss several matches while he recovers -- posted on Instagram: "Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I'm already feeling better.

"Now's time to recover, I can't wait to get back on the field with the team."

Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, is set to stand in for Sunday's match at home to Manchester City.

Former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte took over at Spurs in November 2021, leading his team to Champions League qualification in his first season in charge.