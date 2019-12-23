Spurs appeal against Son red card

Tottenham have appealed against Son Heung-min's red card in the damaging 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Forward Son was given his marching orders for kicking out at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The 62nd-minute dismissal in the London derby followed a VAR intervention due to Son's reaction in retaliation to a challenge by Rudiger.

Mourinho stated after the game he felt the officials had got the decision wrong and the Portuguese said Spurs have challenged the decision to dismiss the South Korea international, who had a red card for a foul on Everton's Andre Gomes overturned earlier this season.

Explaining why Spurs have appealed, Mourinho said: "I hope Son is not punished five times.

"One time was the foul that Rudiger did on him. The second is to be sent off.

"So I think to be punished twice is enough."

While Son's availability over the next three matches remains in doubt, Mourinho has been handed a boost with Erik Lamela back training.

The Argentina winger has been absent for the past two months with a hamstring injury.

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League, six points adrift of Chelsea in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.