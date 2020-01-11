Southampton stun Leicester

The Saints claimed their fifth win in six games at the King Power Stadium as they came from behind against the side second in the table.

Dennis Praet fired the hosts into an early lead, but Stuart Armstrong's deflected effort quickly pulled Ralph Hassenhuttl's men level.

Danny Ings then scored his 10th goal in 11 games eight minutes from time and the visitors survived a late scare when Jonny Evans's header was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Liverpool can now extend their lead at the top to 16 points when they travel to Tottenham later on Saturday.

"Fantastic game today from both sides," Hasenhuettl, who took responsibility for the 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester in October, told the BBC.

"A good feeling every second of this game that we could win here. It was maybe the best away performance from us this season."

