Southampton 3 Wolves 1: Redmond the star as Saints march towards safety

Nathan Redmond's first-half brace helped Southampton climb to the verge of Premier League survival in a 3-1 win over Wolves at St Mary's Stadium.

This Saints victory - a third in four matches - combined with Cardiff City's defeat elsewhere on Saturday moved Ralph Hasenhuttl's men eight points clear of the drop zone with just five matches to play.

With painful fightbacks the order of the day for both Southampton and Wolves last week, the hosts might well have felt that sinking feeling again when Redmond's early opener was cancelled out by Willy Boly.

But star man Redmond was soon on target again and substitute Shane Long's strike 19 minutes from time secured three vital points.

Southampton came flying out of the blocks and led after just 94 seconds as Josh Sims cut a low cross back from the right for Redmond, who beat the lumbering Romain Saiss to the ball and prodded high into the net.

The visitors responded well to the early setback and equalised through Boly's towering header following a period of extended pressure, only to quickly fall behind again.

Danny Ings played in Redmond to dink a finish over Rui Patricio and, moments later, the on-loan Liverpool forward similarly teed up Sims, who should have steered his shot on target but fired wide.

Wolves controlled proceedings in the second half but the usually dependable Raul Jimenez hacked their best opening out for a throw-in.

The visitors' frustration was compounded when Southampton went straight down the other end and sealed victory, with Long played onside by Adama Traore as he stabbed past the goalkeeper.

A further goal would have followed, too, had Patricio not instinctively blocked a Maya Yoshida effort.