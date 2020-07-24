Soucek makes West Ham switch permanent

West Ham have signed Tomas Soucek on a permanent transfer after a successful loan spell.

Soucek has agreed to leave Slavia Prague and sign a four-year deal with the Hammers, having impressed since arriving on a temporary basis in January.

The 25-year-old midfielder made 12 Premier League appearances for West Ham, contributing three goals to help steer them to safety.

According to Slavia, West Ham were obligated to make the move permanent after they retained their top-flight status.

"I'm delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the club," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

"When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he's been a really good fit for us.

"He's a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford.

"We're glad he's going to be a West Ham player for a good period to come."

Soucek said in a Slavia statement: "I must be satisfied with the last half a year. I have heard a lot about how January transfers aren't the easiest choice, and on top of that I was joining the club fighting to avoid relegation.

"I am glad we made it together and we secured the Premier League spot with two games to go. I am happy that my performance could help and that my loan spell was successful. It gives me strength for the following seasons. I think we deserve to be higher than now.

"Of course, I have mixed feelings. I am leaving Slavia where I grew up and played for my entire career. But I am leaving for Premier League, my dream competition."