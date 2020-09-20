Son and Kane make Premier League history in Spurs' Southampton rout

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane's phenomenal link-up play put Southampton to the sword on Sunday as Tottenham ran out 5-2 winners at St Mary's.

Danny Ings goals bookended the contest but in between - especially after half-time - Jose Mourinho's side ran riot, thanks almost exclusively to the two elite attacking stars who will imminently be joined on the field by a returning Gareth Bale.

Son levelled matters with Spurs' only shot and touch inside the Saints box before half-time and he made merry during the second period.

Kane assisted every one of the South Korea international's goals before Son returned the favour for number five.

Here, we have a look at how the pair's collective brilliance sits within Premier League history.

FIVE STAR SHOWING FROM KANE ONCE AGAIN

Sunday's exploits meant Kane became the first Premier League player to be involved in five goals in the same match since Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah against Watford in March 2018, when he scored four and laid on the other for Roberto Firmino in a 5-0 win.

Indeed, it is the second time Kane has accomplished the feat, having done so with his famed goalscoring to the fore as he netted four and grabbed a solitary assist against Leicester City in May 2017. Son got the other two goals in a 6-1 victory.

Kane is the third player to have chalked up four assists among five goal involvements, following Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal against Blackburn Rovers in October 2009 and Emmanuel Adebayor for Spurs versus Newcastle United in February 2012.

England captain Kane is the third player to manage five goal involvements in a game more than once, sitting in elite company with Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

THE SON SHOW'S FAMILIAR SUPPLY LINE

Son's hat-trick was the fourth time a player claimed a Premier League matchball thanks to assists from the same player - and the first to do so for 17 years.

Liverpool came from behind to defeat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in December 1995, with Stan Collymore setting up each of Robbie Fowler's goals.

Earlier that year in September, Shearer owed a debt to Blackburn strike partner Mike Newell as the then-reigning champions thumped Coventry City 5-1.

The last time such a collection of assists were produced was back in 2003, when Henry assisted Freddie Ljungberg's treble in Arsenal's 4-0 defeat of Sunderland.

However, Son is the first Premier League player to have four goals in one match all created by the same player.

AN EXCLUSIVE NORTH LONDON CLUB

Kane is the first Englishman to supply four assists in the same Premier League game and the sixth player in history to do so overall.

This statistic remains exclusively the preserve of north London, with all of the players to record four assists having done so for either Spurs or Arsenal.

Along with the efforts of Adebayor and Fabregas mentioned above, Dennis Bergkamp (vs Leicester City, February 1999), Jose Antonio Reyes (vs Middlesbrough, January 2006), and Santi Cazorla (vs Wigan Athletic, May 2013) fashioned four goals inside 90 minutes for the Gunners.

THE PREMIER LEAGUE'S MOST FRUITFUL LINK-UP

Since Son's Tottenham debut in September 2015, no Premier League pairing has combined more frequently for goals than he and Kane.

Their alliance has yielded 24 overall and the Southampton game saw them overhaul and open up a gap on the players in second place.

Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero should be expected to add to their 20 combinations for goals at Manchester City, although not in the immediate future as the Argentina striker continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Kane is involved in both of the next two most fruitful duos, alongside Christian Eriksen (19) and Dele Alli (18). Eriksen left to join Inter last season and current speculation suggests Alli's days at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could also be numbered.

Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, now at Manchester City, were the heroes of Leicester's sensational 2015-16 title triumph and combined for 17 goals during their time together in the east Midlands.