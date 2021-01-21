Son and Kane 'a joy to watch', says ex-Tottenham star Berbatov

Son Heung-min's prolific partnership with Harry Kane is "a joy to watch" for former Tottenham star Dimitar Berbatov.

The Spurs duo have struck up a lethal alliance which has been taken to a new level this season, helping to propel Jose Mourinho's men into a potential Premier League title battle.

With an EFL Cup final spot also secured, things are looking up for the London club where Berbatov plied his trade between 2006 and 2008.

And the Bulgarian was full of praise for Son and Kane, who have combined for a record-equalling 13 top-flight goals this term, with less than half the season played.

"Is there any more strong word than impressive in English? No. Because you're right – it's a joy to watch them," Berbartov told Stats Perform News.

"Both of them, how they find each other, how they free the space with each other, how there is no selfishness, when someone needs to play to the other so they can score goals.

"They, in my opinion, know their strong qualities, and they take advantage of it.

"How do you build that? Depends on the players in question. For example, me and Keano [Robbie Keane] back in the day, we had a really good understanding as well for Spurs.

"But he knew me because I was a very private man, I was difficult to let anyone go into my circle outside of the training pitch and in the games, and he knew that and respected that.

"And because of this, I give him my respect back and on the pitch, we just clicked.

"Good players can always find a way to play with each other and make each other better. Spurs now have Kane and Son which, in my opinion, the whole team have better quality than when we used to be there.

"Both of these players are unbelievable talents."

The pair first appeared together in September 2015 against Sunderland, with Son's maiden assist for Kane coming in a Europa League match with FK Qarabag two months later.

Kane did not return the favour until January 2017, with an assist for Son in a league match versus Manchester City.

Their tally of 33 goal combinations in the Premier League is just three behind the all-time record held by Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba at Chelsea.

England captain Kane is by far the club's leading scorer in the Premier League, with 155 goals in 225 outings, adding 31 assists into the mix.

Son's numbers are also remarkable, the South Korean having netted 65 times in 178 appearances, with 35 assists bringing him to 100 total goal involvements.

Both are in the hunt for the 2020-21 Golden Boot with 12 apiece, trailing leading scorer Mohamed Salah by only one, with their form helping Tottenham into fifth place.