Solskjaer will be 'realistic' and 'responsible' over Man Utd signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United fans they might have to do without blockbuster signings as the club counts the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

United were heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho before the start of the season and are now one of a host of reported admirers for his team-mate Erling Haaland.

Both players would likely fetch transfer fees in excess of £100million, but United boss Solskjaer is unsure whether clubs will be so keen to engage in bidding wars as they adapt to a new financial climate.

"We have to be realistic, we have to be responsible in the way we do our business both on and off the pitch," he told reporters.

"There's improvements on the training ground, the stadium. We just have to look at the whole picture.

"Where can we spend the money? And how much is there? It's just the real world now. It has changed.

"Of course, all clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it's no different for other clubs than for us.

"I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football until this changes."

United brought in experienced striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer this season.

The 34-year-old has six goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season, only eight of which have been starts.

Cavani is pushing to return from a muscular injury in time to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and Solskjaer has not ruled out bolstering his forward line, even if it means looking at more creative signings along the lines of the Uruguay international as opposed to chasing the likes of Haaland.

"I always say that Mason [Greenwood], Anthony [Martial], Edinson... when we can really get them really firing that means we're a very good team," he added.

"But we're always looking at better players, of course we are."

United travel to Palace looking to cut a 15-point gap to Manchester City before facing the Premier League leaders in Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium.