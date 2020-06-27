Solskjaer unsure over Man Utd's transfer plans due to COVID-19

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not know how much money he will have at his disposal in the transfer market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United have been linked with big money moves for the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham among others.

The Red Devils – without a Premier League crown since 2013 – are expected to be active buyers in the market after watching bitter rivals Liverpool claim their first league title since 1990.

However, Solskjaer warned United's plans could be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the 2019-20 season to be postponed in March before it returned earlier this month.

"I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard," Solskjaer said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich City.

"I still think we need to wait and see how things are panning out to know the real effects of the pandemic, to know what kind of financial state we are in.

"You see some teams invest, some teams don't. We'll have to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we've been hit. I know the club has announced a few numbers before.

"It's not for me to say here now we are going to have X amount because I don't really know. I don't really know how hard we have been hit. We are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit more than anybody else.

"Let's see how quickly we can get our fans back into the stadium and of course the league position is going to be important for us this season. If we can get a trophy, the FA Cup or the Europa League.

"The Europa League will also qualify us for the Champions League, there's still a lot of uncertainty and these three or four months, every businessman in the world, every footballer in the world, I think everyone is still unsure what the effect will be."

United are fifth in the Premier League through 31 rounds, five points adrift of Chelsea – who occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot.