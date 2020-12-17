Solskjaer: Man Utd must improve to join Premier League title race

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the Red Devils have to improve "quite a bit" to be among the Premier League title challengers.

United are ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of defending champions and leaders Liverpool but with two games in hand ahead of Thursday's fixture at Sheffield United.

The Red Devils finished 33 points off the pace last season but Solskjaer cannot see a title rival streaking away like Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool did in their record-setting 2019-20 campaign.

United are about to embark on a run of six matches in 15 days, including a trip to face high-flying Leicester City and a long-awaited Yorkshire derby against Leeds United.

Solskjaer insisted the race to be crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions is still wide open but admitted his players must raise their game to mount a bid for title glory.

"This is a big run of games for us," Solskjaer said. "I'd be disappointed if the players didn't think we can put a challenge up because at the moment anything goes in the league.

"There's different reasons for different results. I feel we are getting better but we have to improve quite a bit to take the next step.