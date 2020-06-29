Solskjaer expects Gomes departure after failure to agree new Man Utd deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded Angel Gomes looks set to depart Manchester United after the club failed to reach an agreement over a new deal.

The talented 19-year-old is approaching the end of his contract and the Red Devils had hoped to work out fresh terms.

But United boss Solskjaer admitted defeat in the club's attempts to retain Gomes.

"Got no news, nothing," Solskjaer told the media when asked about Gomes during a preview for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

"So, it doesn't look like it (signing a new deal). To be honest, I've not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven't managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes (he will be leaving), then."

Gomes made his debut for United in 2017 and has twice appeared as a substitute in the Premier League this season.

It was reported earlier in the campaign that Gomes had turned down United's first offer of a contract extension, with reservations about the team's performance and his playing time said to be chief among his concerns.

Both Barcelona and Chelsea have in the past been linked with the player and only this month Solskjaer said he was hopeful Gomes would stay.

"Angel is a top kid, we've had him here for so many years," the United boss said on June 18.

"We've offered him a deal and hopefully he'll take that, if not I'll wish him all the best.

"From what I understand it's not too far away. If not, we'll wish him all the best."