Solskjaer confident he can deliver success at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted the Red Devils are "going places" amid uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer's position at the helm of United has come into question after overseeing the club's worst start to a season at home of any manager since 1972-73, though the Premier League giants finally won at Old Trafford in the top flight for the first time since July after edging West Brom last week.

United are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, having beaten Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, and West Brom and Everton in the Premier League.

Solskjaer's United can move within five points of leaders Liverpool if they beat Southampton on Sunday and the Norwegian boss is bullish over his future amid ongoing speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino the club.

"We live in a results business and all I want is for Man United to improve as a team and as a club," Solskjaer said, with United searching for their first Premier League title since 2012-13.

"I have very good dialogue with the club all of the time. You have to think long-term and short-term – and I would never ever think that this is my chance to prove a point and that it's all about me.

"That's not what it's about here. Every decision I make is for the good of Manchester United.

"For me, it's about results and if we keep improving we have a very good opportunity because this team and this squad is going places."

United have won their last seven Premier League away games, having never celebrated eight victories in a row on the road in the top flight before.

Meanwhile, United are looking to win their first four away games to a league season for the third time in their history, also doing so in 1913-14 and 1985-86.

Solskjaer, who replaced Jose Mourinho temporarily at the end of 2018 before being permanently appointed in March the following year, added: "Teams that win the league put good runs together, consistent ones. I know this season is more uncertain, but if you look at the last 40 games with this team, we win two draw one, win two lose one. So we are getting consistent.

"Look at the stats since we got the latest transfers and since Bruno came in. Since the Burnley game, only Liverpool have taken more points, so we are getting there. We are getting better and better.

"We did not start the League campaign on a par with everyone else because of Europe and a pre-season we didn't have. Now we are showing what we're capable of. If we carry on improving and keep the mindset, I am very sure we will move up.

"This season is very unpredictable and the main thing is to keep right mindset. You can forgive any mistake as long as you have the right mindset and approach - and I feel we are getting there."