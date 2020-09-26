Solskjaer admits Man Utd 'got away with one' after last-gasp victory

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded Manchester United "got away with one" after stealing a last-gasp 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in an instant Premier League classic.

Bruno Fernandes' stoppage-time penalty, awarded after the final whistle had initially been blown, was the last twist in an astonishing match at the Amex Stadium, where the hosts struck the woodwork five times.

Brighton had levelled with an injury-time goal of their own from Solly March to seemingly earn a richly deserved share of the spoils, but Neal Maupay – who had earlier netted a Panenka spot-kick – was penalised for a handball in the box and Fernandes sealed the points in dramatic fashion.

"We got away with one to be fair," United boss Solskjaer told BT Sport after a game in which Lewis Dunk scored an own goal and Marcus Rashford netted a superb solo strike.

"When they equalised you thought that's two points lost, or maybe one point was what we deserved.

"I don't think we deserved more, but the character they showed deserved more. The reaction to the first goal, we started playing, the reaction to the second goal as well, we went straight up the other end and created a corner.

"That's a big thing for us compared to last season. We had too many draws; we were the team that had the least defeats, apart from Liverpool, but we had too many draws, so that's a big plus for us."

Solskjaer gave credit to Graham Potter's side, who will wonder how they emerged empty-handed from a contest in which they were the better side.

"They created too much for my liking, but they are a difficult team to play against," he said.

"We tried to press but they've got really good ball players at the back who played really well.

"We don't have the legs and sharpness still, but we will get there."