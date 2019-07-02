Snodgrass signs extension at 'special club' West Ham

Robert Snodgrass raved about West Ham's future after extending his contract with the Premier League club through to 2021.

The experienced winger has added a year to his existing deal and the Hammers have inserted the option to activate another 12-month extension until 2022.

Scotland international Snodgrass made 38 appearances in all competitions last term and firmly believes in the direction being taken under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

West Ham finished 10th in the Premier League in the Chilean's first season in charge, winning 15 matches.

"Sometimes you get a chance to play for that one club that's special, going through that special time, and I believe at this moment that's West Ham," Snodgrass said.

"We're trying our best to keep progressing and keep moving forward.

"They're building something special here. To be part of that going forward, I'm delighted."

West Ham have signed Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals along with goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin ahead of the new campaign.