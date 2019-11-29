English
Smith signs new four-year Aston Villa contract

Dean Smith hopes to re-establish Aston Villa as "a top Premier League club" after extending his contract.

Getty Images

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 48-year-old, who took charge in 2018, has now agreed terms that tie him to his boyhood club until 2023.

"I'm really happy to have committed my long-term future to the club," Smith told Villa's website.

"I'm looking forward to all the challenges that come with re-establishing Aston Villa as a top Premier League club."

Villa CEO Christian Purslow added: "The board is delighted that Dean has signed a new four-year contract which puts him at the heart of the club's long-term rebuilding plans."

Smith took charge of Villa in October last year and guided them to promotion back to the Premier League via a Championship play-off final win over Derby County.

With four wins from their first 13 top-flight games of the season, Villa are four points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

They take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

