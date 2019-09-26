Sheff Utd might need a back 10! - Wilder makes light of Liverpool challenge

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder concedes his team will have their work cut out defensively when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

United have impressed on their top-flight return and claimed a second league win of the season when they prevailed 2-0 at Everton last weekend.

But Wilder appreciates the Blades' forthcoming Merseyside opponents – and a forward line of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – present a daunting proposition.

"It might not turn into a back three – it might turn into a back 10 or a back 11," he joked at a pre-match news conference.

"They've caused better sides than us untold problems in terms of where they move the ball around the pitch and where they attack with pace and with quality.

"Hopefully they don't show as much quality [as] over the last two or three years that has got them the results and got them success.

"You hope they have an off day and we get amongst them, make it uncomfortable and we try and drive the game forward when we have the opportunity to."

United were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Sunderland on Wednesday but Wilder is keen that his players do not shrink from the challenge of facing Liverpool, who boast a perfect record and a five-point lead in the Premier League after six matches.

"I don't want to look at this game with our players starry eyed, and speaking to their players before and saying, 'Can I swap shirts?' and 'Any chance of signing this?'," he said.

"We're in this game on a level playing field, in terms of a Premier League fixture. Of course there's enormous gaps between both clubs at the moment and we're trying to make that gap a little bit closer.

"My players don't get the results that they've achieved over the last three years without wanting to win and looking at the next game as a big challenge, regardless of the opposition."