Salah nets 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool in record time

Mohamed Salah became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals for Liverpool as he helped fire the Reds back to the top of the Premier League on Friday.

The Egypt forward netted 10 minutes from time to put Jurgen Klopp's men 2-1 up at Southampton, before Jordan Henderson added a third as the visitors moved two points clear of Manchester City having played a game more.

Salah's brilliant breakaway goal ended a run of eight games without scoring in all competitions and also took him to a milestone, reaching a half-century of league strikes for Liverpool.

In doing so in his 69th match in the competition for the Reds, the former Chelsea and Roma man pipped the previous benchmark of 72 games set by Fernando Torres.

Luis Suarez, the star of Liverpool's last serious title challenge in 2013-14, took 86 matches to score 50 Premier League goals for the club, while Robbie Fowler needed 88 games.

Liverpool had trailed to Shane Long's early opener before Naby Keita equalised with his first Premier League goal.

The Reds once again came from behind to win and have now collected 16 points from losing positions this season - the most of any side in the division.