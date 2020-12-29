Saints boss Hasenhuttl absent for West Ham game due to COVID-19 case in his household

Ralph Hasenhuttl will not attend Southampton's Premier League game against West Ham on Tuesday after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

Saints revealed manager Hasenhuttl will work remotely when his side face the Hammers in the Premier League at St Mary's Stadium.

The club said in a statement: "Southampton Football Club can confirm that Ralph Hasenhuttl will not be in the dugout for this evening’s game against West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium.

"A member of Ralph's household tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (28th December), and in keeping with the club's usual protocols and government guidance, Ralph is currently self-isolating whilst we assess the situation further.



"Ralph will manage this evening's game from home and will remain in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link."

A COVID-19 outbreak at Manchester City led to their Premier League game at Everton on Monday being postponed at four hours' notice.

The Premier League on Tuesday confirmed a record 18 new positive coronavirus tests in the week commencing December 21.