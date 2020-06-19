Ryan Fraser has played last game for Bournemouth, Howe confirms

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed winger Ryan Fraser will not play for the club again.

Fraser opted against signing a short-term extension to his current contract, which expires on June 30, to cover the remainder of the rescheduled Premier League season.

The 26-year-old Scotland international has been linked with Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham among others and Howe insists he only wants players who are fully focused on Bournemouth's battle against relegation.

The Cherries are in the relegation zone, sitting third bottom but level on points with West Ham and Watford immediately above them, as they prepare to restart their campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I don't think I was particularly surprised by his decision," Howe told a news conference.

"It's been clear to us as a club for some time that Ryan was not going to sign a new contract with us.

"The first thing to say on this is no-one could have predicted what would have happened with the virus, the season shutting down and then being extended.

"Ryan's then found himself in a very difficult position because of that.

"He has now played his last game for the football club. He won't be involved with us for the last nine games.

"I only want players who are fully focused on the relegation battle that we have ahead and I'm looking forward to doing that with my squad."

Fraser joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in January 2013, when they were still in League One. He has made 208 appearances for the club, scoring 24 times.