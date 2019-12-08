Rumour Has It: Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool fighting for Dortmund star Sancho

Want to sign Jadon Sancho? Line up…

Borussia Dortmund sensation Sancho is attracting interest from a host of clubs, most notably in the Premier League.

And a return to England could be looming for the 19-year-old attacker.

TOP STORY – UNITED GIVEN BOOST AS REDS & CHELSEA EYE SANCHO

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that rivals Manchester City will not be taking up the option to match any offers for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, reports the Mirror.

Premier League champions City have first refusal on in-demand England international Sancho, who left the Etihad Stadium for Dortmund in 2017.

However, City are reportedly uninterested in bringing the 19-year-old back to Manchester amid talk of his £100million (€118m) valuation.

Liverpool are believed to be leading the race to sign Sancho, while the Daily Mail claims Chelsea are ready to make a club-record offer for the teenager – who has also been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

ROUND-UP

- The Telegraph says Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta is the leading candidate to succeed Unai Emery. Arsenal are looking for a new manager following Emery's sacking, with Freddie Ljungberg appointed on an interim basis.

- Roma striker Edin Dzeko is wanted by Tottenham, according to The Mirror. Dzeko was close to joining Antonio Conte at Inter but a move did not materialise. Now Jose Mourinho has his eyes on the Bosnia-Herzegovina striker as cover for Harry Kane.

- Milan are reportedly interested in Southampton full-back Cedric Soares, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Italian rivals Inter.

- Serie A champions Juventus and rivals Inter are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso, reports Calciomercato.

- The Mirror says Arsenal are leading a list of Premier League clubs who want to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling. The Englishman is on loan at Roma, where he is wanted on a permanent basis following his stellar performances. Everton and Leicester City have also been linked.

- The prospect of Ivan Rakitic and Emre Can swapping clubs is fading. Gazzetta dello Sport says Barcelona and Juventus have been negotiating a January swap deal, however, Sami Khedira's injury could scupper the transfer.