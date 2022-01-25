العربية
Roy Hodgson announced as Watford boss

Former England boss Hodgson takes charge at Watford

Watford appointed former England boss Roy Hodgson as their third manager of the season on Tuesday following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.

Hodgson arrived at Vicarage Road just 24 hours after Ranieri was sacked on Monday following Watford's slump into the Premier League relegation zone last weekend.

"Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager," a statement said.

"The ex-England national team boss is joined by his trusted assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets so admirably from 2002 until 2005."

