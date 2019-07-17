Rose set to leave Tottenham after being left out of tour squad

Danny Rose, Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou look set to leave Tottenham after being allowed to skip the pre-season tour of Asia to pursue transfers.

Spurs confirmed their 26-man travelling squad for their International Champions Cup fixtures in Singapore and Shanghai on Wednesday.

Rose, Janssen and Nkoudou have been granted extra time off granted "in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs".

Left-back Rose has battled Ben Davies for a place in Mauricio Pochettino's first team in recent seasons, although he still made 37 appearances last term and started the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Spurs will reportedly seek a fee in the region of £25million for the 29-year-old.

Janssen had been frozen out of Pochettino's plans but he did make three Premier League appearances in 2018-19 against Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham and Everton.

Nkoudou, meanwhile, spent the second half of last term on loan at Monaco after failing to break into the Spurs side.