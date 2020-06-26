Rodgers: Liverpool title win an incredible moment in club's history

Brendan Rodgers hailed "an incredible moment" in the history of Liverpool after his former club's Premier League title triumph.

The Reds' 30-year drought was ended after Manchester City's loss to Chelsea on Thursday left Jurgen Klopp's side with an unassailable 23-point lead.

It is the Anfield club's first top-flight championship of the Premier League era, having endured a handful of near-misses.

One such agonising failure came in the 2013-14 season, when Rodgers was at the helm and Liverpool missed out by two points after winning just one of their final three games.

With that experience under his belt, Leicester City boss Rodgers knows what the triumph will mean to the club and he hailed their achievement.

"Having witnessed it first-hand [being Liverpool manager], it's an incredible moment in their history," he said ahead of the Foxes' FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

"Having felt it while I was there, the desire for it, I'm delighted for Jurgen, and in particular these last few years going so close.

"I'm delighted for Jordan Henderson, and for the supporters.

"Wherever you travel in the world as Liverpool manager, they are there in their thousands.

"I'm pleased for the owners too. They came into it new, they're fantastic owners."