Robertson sits out Liverpool game but will still face Atletico

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was left out of the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday but will be fit to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The left-back, whose driving forward runs have been a major factor in the Reds' charge towards the domestic league title, was ruled out of the game at Anfield with a minor injury.

Klopp, though, was convinced the Scotland international will be part of his plans for Wednesday's second leg of the European last-16 tie against Atletico, who lead 1-0 from the first match in Spain.

Klopp told BT Sport: "He would have started today but then he felt [something] slightly. But it's all good, it will be fine for Wednesday. But not for today.

"So we didn't want to have him on the bench and see Robbo and think, 'Maybe we can bring you [on]'. It wouldn't make sense today. That's the reason and he will be fine."

The versatile James Milner stepped in at left-back for Robertson against Bournemouth.

Klopp said on Friday that Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson for the Atletico match due to a hip injury.