Richard Keys - Don't rule out Laurent Blanc

beIN SPORTS pundit Richard Keys belives former United defender Laurent Blanc cannot be ruled out to replace Jose Mourinho

 beIN SPORTS pundit Richard Keys believes that Laurent Blanc could be in contention to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. Keys, who has been a fierce critic of the Portuguese coach this season, revealed the news in a tweet confirming that Blanc could be in line for the job after a conversation with fellow beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray. 

 

Blanc is no stranger to the Old Trafford set-up having played for United in his final two seasons as a professional, winning the 2002-03  Premier League title. As a manager, the former defender has Bordeaux Bordaux & the French national team. Most recently Blanc was the manager of PSG and guided the Parisians to 11 domestic titles during just three years with the club. 

 

