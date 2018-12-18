Richard Keys - Don't rule out Laurent Blanc

beIN SPORTS pundit Richard Keys believes that Laurent Blanc could be in contention to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford. Keys, who has been a fierce critic of the Portuguese coach this season, revealed the news in a tweet confirming that Blanc could be in line for the job after a conversation with fellow beIN SPORTS pundit Andy Gray.

Just spoken with Andy - don’t rule out Laurent Blanc. #beINSPORTS. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) December 18, 2018

Blanc is no stranger to the Old Trafford set-up having played for United in his final two seasons as a professional, winning the 2002-03 Premier League title. As a manager, the former defender has Bordeaux Bordaux & the French national team. Most recently Blanc was the manager of PSG and guided the Parisians to 11 domestic titles during just three years with the club.