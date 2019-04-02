Ref Dean shows 100th Premier League red card

Referee Mike Dean reached an unlikely milestone on Tuesday as he showed a red card to Ashley Young in the match between Wolves and Manchester United.

The dismissal was the 100th in the Premier League in Dean's career, having become a top-flight official in 2000.

The 50-year-old leads the way for red cards in the Premier League era, well clear of second-placed Phil Dowd's 67 as he brought up his century at Molineux.

United captain Young had already been booked when he launched into a rash challenge on Diogo Jota, catching the ball but following through with his studs into the striker's leg.

Newcastle United's Nolberto Solano was the first to see red from Dean for a handball in April 2001, while Tuesday's was the official's 10th dismissal of the 2018-19 season.

Notable matches in which Dean has shown red cards include the final day of the 2011-12 season when QPR's Joey Barton was sent off as Manchester City won the title, while Raheem Sterling was last season dismissed for celebrating a late winner at Bournemouth with the City fans.