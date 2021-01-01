Rashford sets his sights on more 'goals and assists' for Man Utd

Marcus Rashford hopes his hunger for goals and assists will propel Manchester United to success this season.

The England international has been in fine form so far this term, with his stoppage-time winner against Wolves on Tuesday helping the Red Devils crank up the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

United are now just three points behind the champions, who drew 0-0 with Newcastle United on Wednesday, and have played a game less.

In 14 Premier League starts this season, Rashford has scored seven goals and laid on four for his team-mates from 20 chances created.

That compares to 17 goals in 31 starts last season and a total of seven assists from 33 chances created.

His total this campaign is second only to Bruno Fernandes in the United side, the Portuguese midfielder scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.

United can go level on points with Liverpool with victory over Aston Villa on Friday and Rashford has made it clear only one thing will be on his mind when Dean Smith's side visit Old Trafford.

"My main aim is to help the team and, as a forward, it's goals and assists that do that so the more of them I can get is the best for the team," he told United's official website.

"That's what I'm concentrating on doing and ultimately that's what is going to help the team pick up points and if we have three or four of us that are playing in that way and trying to help each other score, then we can have big possibilities this season."

United have recovered from a poor start to the season, which saw them pick up just seven points from their opening six games.

There were three home defeats in that run, including a humiliating 6-1 reverse to Tottenham.

The 13-time Premier League champions are now in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten streak, however, which Rashford attributes to a new-found consistency amongst the players.

"This season with what's been going on and the way the season has started and players being out with COVID-19, when one player goes out with it, it affects the team and it's difficult to find consistency," he added. "I think that's what teams have been struggling with and that leads to results being up and down.

"I expect that to happen throughout the season so the only thing we can do is concentrate on ourselves and give ourselves the best chance of winning three points. To be fair, we've done that.

"The beginning of the season wasn't the best for us, especially at home, but we've found a way to get back on track and probably when it was the most difficult period for us we came out of it in a good way and stuck together as a team.

"As long as we keep doing that and do as well as we can on the pitch we can't ask for anything more."