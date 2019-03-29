Ramsey in contention for Newcastle United clash

Aaron Ramsey has recovered from a thigh injury and could feature in Arsenal's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The 28-year-old – who has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus at the end of the season – pulled out of Wales' squad ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia after injuring his left thigh.

However, Arsenal have confirmed that he is back in full training and could play some part against Rafael Benitez's side at Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Ramsey has been joined by Nacho Monreal, who missed the club's training camp in Dubai during the international break due to a calf injury.

Lucas Torreira will miss the game through suspension, while Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck all remain sidelined with long-term injuries.