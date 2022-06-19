Ramsay signs on at Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the Scotland youth international heading to Anfield on a long-term deal.

Jurgen Klopp's side have brought in the teenage defender as their latest recruit of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

Ramsay, 18, arrives fresh from being named the 2021-22 Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year after a string of superb performances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

"I'm just buzzing, and it's a dream come true really to be here," the defender told the club's official website.

"It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement, and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got.

"Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I've got, and then we’ll see what happens from there."