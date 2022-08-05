PSG's Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma

Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum signed a one-year loan deal with Roma on Friday after an unsettled season at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old joined PSG after five seasons with Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the French capital.

He figured in just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League.

"It's a really good feeling to be a Roma player," said the Dutch star.

"Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans. The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief.

"I promise to give 100% and help the team compete for all our targets this season."

Wijnaldum joins fellow new recruits Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala at Jose Mourinho's team.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season. The new campaign starts on August 13.