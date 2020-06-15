Premier League: Season So Far – Manchester United

Naz Majeed

The Premier League is back on June 17! Follow all the action on beIN CONNECT

Manchester United – 5th – Pld: 29 Won: 12 Drawn: 9 Lost: 8 Pts: 45

Their Season So Far

Manchester United started the season on a triumphant note, destroying Chelsea 4-0 in a game where fans’ fears of the loss of Romelu Lukaku appeared to be dashed. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scored, and new sensation Daniel James bagged a late debut goal.

Following that, however, came 1 win in 8 games, including embarrassing losses to West Ham and Newcastle, and for a long while it appeared that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be replaced before his first full season was done. Names such as Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Max Allegri, and even Arsene Wenger were bandied about.

United limped towards the end of 2019 with their form improved, albeit indifferent, and every press conference and piece of analysis revolving around the sustained absence of Paul Pogba and the apparent ineptitude of the other midfielders in the side, with only Scott McTominay covering himself in glory.

Wins over Tottenham and Manchester City were bookended by points dropped against Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Everton, and Watford, but after losing 3 of their first 4 games of 2020, United’s form and fortunes improved in large part to the belated signing of one Bruno Fernandes.

Arriving from Sporting Lisbon after a protracted transfer saga, the Portuguese playmaker has injected a fresh impetus into United’s play, his vision and flair coupled with hard running and leadership. 3 wins in the last 5 games before the suspension of the competition were all inspired by Fernandes, and his influence and inspiration has given United and their fans everything to look forward to as they chase the top four, even if other questions remain.

What They Need From Their Remaining Games

United’s remaining run of fixtures is not easy, but at the same time, it appears that they have the chance to cut off the chasing pack. Games against Tottenham, Sheffield United and Leicester (on the final day) will allow United to take points off their rivals for Champions League qualification, but they will still require Chelsea (with a considerably easier run-in) to drop points.

That being said, if Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld, 5th place may be enough, and that is where United are now.

Games against 4 of the bottom 6 will represent a chance for United to pick up a string of wins, though these teams will be fighting for survival themselves, and United have already demonstrated a startling lack of ruthlessness against supposedly weaker sides.

It is worth noting that United are still in the Europa League, and should the competition be able to finish, they have a good chance of winning it, 5-0 up against LASK after the first leg of their Round of 16 tie. The only serious threats remaining in the competition are Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, who boast the in-form Kai Havertz, while one of Roma and Sevilla will eliminate the other. They also face Norwich in the Quarterfinals of the FA Cup, the game scheduled to be played at the end of June.

M I D F I E L D

E

N#MUFC pic.twitter.com/NtXsqBzS4C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 14, 2020

Players To Watch

It is in Bruno Fernandes that United have found their new cult hero, and many will look to him as the answer to the question of Champions League qualification. Named the Premier League Player of the Month in his first month of the competition, if he continues his form, United will likely ease into the top four.

The other question now is if Paul Pogba will feature, and if so, how he dovetails with Old Trafford’s new golden boy. The Frenchman was United’s best player last season in almost every metric, though even that was seen as a poor season for the World Cup winner. The presence of Fernandes may allow Pogba to do what he does best, creating game-winning moments of power and panache, rather than what everyone had hoped he would do, control a game with a measured and consistent approach - something Fernandes is more suited to.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a genuinely impressive debut season as well, and his defending has been spectacular at times - watch him shut out Raheem Sterling in the Manchester derby - but he has also added an attacking dimension to his game, the development coinciding with the arrival of Fernandes in late January.

Finally, many of United’s injury concerns should now be alleviated, and chief among the returning players is Marcus Rashford, who is still United’s top scorer this season despite missing a number of games after limping off against Wolves in the middle of January. His goals and trickery will be needed as United look to close out the season.

Remaining Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Manchester United v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham

Leicester City v Manchester United

