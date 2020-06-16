Premier League: Season So Far – Leicester City

Naz Majeed

Leicester City – 3rd – Pld: 29 Won: 16 Drawn: 5 Lost: 8 Pts: 53



There was a period in late 2019 when pundits and analysts had suggested that Leicester City were the only semi-serious challengers to Liverpool for the Premier League title when Brendan Rodgers’ side spent ten weeks from early November to the turn of the year in second place.

This came after their record 9-0 away win at Southampton, and had they not lost twice to Liverpool and Manchester City each, their hold on third spot (or even second) would be that much more solid.

After winning eight games in a row in the first half of the season, their performances have been hit by the downturn in form of Jamie Vardy (with only two goals in 2020), James Maddison, and Ben Chilwell, as well as the loss of Wilfried Ndidi to injury.

Before the 4-0 win against Aston Villa in the final Premier League game played before the suspension of football, Leicester had recorded only one win in seven games, including damaging losses to Southampton, Burnley, and Norwich City.

They are closer to City above them than Chelsea below, but Leicester and Rodgers have to harness the verve and vibrant output they displayed against Villa in March, rather than the spectre of shrinking in the big games and the tiredness that has dogged their performances in most of 2020.

What They Need From Their Remaining Games

Barring a spectacular collapse as well as dominating runs from at least two of Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves, and Sheffield United, Champions League qualification seems assured for the Foxes.

Their games against the likes of Watford, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth are fairly winnable, though they also play various members of the chasing pack - Arsenal, Sheffield United, Tottenham, and Manchester United.

Should Leicester get through these more difficult games with a reasonable points haul, it would be inconceivable for them to drop from their current position.

Entry into the Champions League would be all but guaranteed should Manchester City’s ban be withheld, and so Leicester are well on their way to be looking forward to elite football next season.

Players To Watch

Jamie Vardy had a barnstorming first half of the season, with 17 of his 19 goals coming before Christmas. He has scored just twice since (in the game against Aston Villa), and his goalscoring form (or lack thereof) will be key for Leicester’s push to finish as high as they can.

James Maddison has similarly tailed off in the second half of the season for Leicester, and the player that for some time had been heralded as one of the best playmakers in European football has perhaps demonstrated the limitations of his game.

He must now prove his doubters wrong and once again illustrate the qualities that made him such an inspiration for his side, though Ndidi’s absence may have hit Maddison harder than most, with the Nigerian holding midfielder’s defensive work-rate allowing Maddison the ability to focus on the attack. If Ndidi is able to return at his best, Maddison will likely perform better as well.

Harvey Barnes, however, has impressed in 2020 and is their top scorer since the turn of the year. Always having been an eager attacker, the 22-year old winger has now added an end-product to his game, and is easily Leicester’s best performer in 2020.

Remaining Fixtures

Watford v Leicester City

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Everton v Leicester City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Leicester City

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Leicester City v Manchester United

