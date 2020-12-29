Premier League reveals record 18 new positive COVID-19 tests

The Premier League has confirmed a record 18 new positive coronavirus tests in the week commencing December 21.

The news comes just a day after Manchester City's game at Everton was postponed at four hours' notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Etihad Stadium.

Eighteen positive cases surpasses the previous high of 16 recorded in the week commencing November 9, and mirrors the wider situation in England, with more people now in hospital due to the virus than at the peak of the first wave in April.

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 21 December and Sunday 27 December, 1,479 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

"Of these, there were 18 new positive tests.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."