Premier League reports 42 postive Covid-19 tests in past week

The Premier League has confirmed that 42 players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19, the highest ever figure for a week period.

In a statement the league confirmed the figures; The League can today confirm that between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases.

“The League can today confirm that between Monday 6 December and Sunday 12 December 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 42 new positive cases.”

So far Brighton vs Tottenham has been called off whilst Manchester United’s game against Brentford is a doubt.

In all likelihood this could lead to a number of games being called off during the busy festive season for Premier League sides.