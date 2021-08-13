Premier League Preview – Tottenham

Watch all of the 2021/22 Premier League season with beIN SPORTS

What to Expect?



A new era begins at Tottenham under Nuno Espírito Santo who seemed to be low on the clubs list of preferential candidates after being knocked back by the likes of Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Julen Lopetegui.

However, the biggest question has yet to be answered for Tottenham fans regards the future of club captain Harry Kane. The England striker has made it no secret that he wants to move on from his boyhood club, following a gentleman’s agreement with Spurs chief Daniel Levy. At the time of writing, Tottenham has yet to sell their most prized asset, with Manchester City poised to come in with a record-breaking offer.

Should Spurs sell Kane and have enough time to bring in some adequate replacements then a feasible push for Champions League is on, although we know how much Daniel Levy loves a last-minute deal to squeeze the most money from a player. You fear it might be too little, too late for Tottenham.





Players to watch?



Tottenham have attempted to freshen up the side in the summer transfer window and the captures of promising Spanish playmaker Bryan Gil and highly rated Argentinian defender Cristian Romero look good on paper.

Fresh from committing his long-term future to the side Son Heung-min will need another big season, especially if Harry Kane heads up north to Manchester.

Predicted Finish – 8th

It all really depends on the movement of Harry Kane, stay and Tottenham can push for Europe. If he goes and the impending transfer scramble coupled with a brand new coach you can realistically see Spurs falling just short and finishing in eighth spot.



